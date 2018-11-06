PillowTalk: "Our Only Way To Wind Down"

It's been a tough year for Marcus and Kelly of Wallingford. They lost two close family relatives. They continue to hang in there together. Kelly and Marcus have been together for 22 years. Kelly told me on the PillowTalk love lines that they both love listening to PillowTalk and do so every night. "It's the only way we have to wind down at the end of the day", she said.

The song she dedicated by Nickelback is their wedding song and is very special to them. "I want to tell my husband Marcus that I love him more than the world itself and I love him from today to tomorrow to the end of eternity."