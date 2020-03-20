Nurse & Life Coach Who Knows Tough Times

So you think your foundation has been shaken. It seems your world has been turned upside down leaving you fearful of an unknown future. Fear not. Read on. Here are some quick useful tips from someone who has been through the tough times.

Nurse, life coach and author Mary Odgers lost her home and a lifetime of memories to a 2008 California wildfire. She knows what it feels like to weather a devastating storm. She also has much wisdom to share about how to keep calm, make it through and find sunlight on the other side.

Mary’s memoir about her journey during and after the California wildfires is Six Funerals and a Wedding. She offers these tips for staying calm and grounded right now:

Maintain a routine

The disruption of routines can make anybody irritable. Maintain the comfort of routines by seeking new ways to keep your usual things going -- online yoga classes, anyone? -- or creating new routines altogether.

Limit screen time

We are all hungry for information. But there’s so much out there. It’s easy to get overwhelmed and confused - then feel disempowered. Set clear limits and stick to them.

Exercise

Physical activity helps burn the extra energy that comes with transition and dealing with crisis and loss. Gym closed? Get creative in your home or outdoors.

Share

What talents of yours can bring people joy right now? Can you can teach those online yoga classes? Lead a video writing workshop or book club? Now’s the time to open up, connect and share your gifts.

Help others

It will ease your mind and give you strength.

Accept grief and uncertainty

If you’re experiencing grief, anger and anxiety, don’t resist. Accept it for what it is and let it run its course.

Nobody knows when this crisis will pass, but do remember: eventually, it will. Building strength and serenity today will help create more beauty in the moment, and the future.