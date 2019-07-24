PillowTalk: Labs, Loves & All Of The Above

I don't want to say PillowTalk went to the dogs on Tuesday night but Diana from Coventry started PillowTalk with a dedication to her "kids." For Diana, her kids are her two blonde Labs. Drake and Cyrus chimed in in the background when she called. Diana really didn't have a song so, I came up with a song by Coldplay.

Video of Coldplay - Yellow

Victor from Windsor wanted to let Dominique of Mansfield know that his PillowTalk dedication is a very special way to show how much he loves her. It had to be a Billy Ocean song.

Video of Billy Ocean - The Colour of Love (Official Video)

Connie from Bristol wanted to thank her nephew James, her niece Tammy and Ernestine who is like a mother to Connie. Connie told me if it wasn't for them, she would have a home. She wants to thank them for taking care of her and is forever grateful. All of them wanted to hear a song by Lonestar.