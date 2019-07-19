PillowTalk: The Way To Relax At Night

It's so nice to hear from listeners that they turn to PillowTalk to relax at night. There are a lot of different reason why they call to make dedications. Colby from Waterbury called on Thursday to make things right again with Nina. Nina is all the way across the nation in Orange County, California.

Like the song says, Colby's message to Nina: 'I found a reason to change the way I used to be. And the reason is you, Nina. The song he referenced is by Hoobastank.

Video of Hoobastank - The Reason (Official Music Video)

Margaret on Facebook reached out with a dedication to her fiance Erik in New Britain. They plan to marry in June of 2020. I love her love message. "I love you to the moon and back, 20 times over".

Video of Lukas Graham - Love Someone [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]

Chris from Chicopee, MA reached out to Nancy to let her know that he misses her especially when he is on the road. He chose a Bryan Adams song.