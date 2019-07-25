PillowTalk: Summer Love From 6 To 25
A lot to celebrate on Wednesday's PillowTalk. Savanah's relationship is new and exciting. She called from Farmington to dedicate a song to Yangva also of Farmington to wish him a Happy 6 month Anniversary. One Direction is one of their favorite groups. Congratulations.
Congratulations also going out to Jill and Mark from Hartford. Oliver from Hartford wanted to wish his mother JIll and his stepdad Mark a Happy 25th Anniversary. He loves them both and wishes them the best.
Sam is visiting Hartford this summer from Seattle. She wanted to play a song for her tap teacher Stella and let her know what an inspiration she is.