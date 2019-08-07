Avon Free Library Thursday MAC Classes

Master your Mac! The Avon Free Public Library will offer Mac classes on five consecutive Thursdays from August 22nd to September 19th in the library computer lab. Classes will be taught by Mac Consultant and Avon resident, Sue Werner from 6:30- 8:00pm. Participants are asked to bring their own device to the classes. Participants are also asked to arrive early so that devices can be set up and activated properly.

August 22, 2019 - Intermediate iOS

August 29, 2019 - Productivity with the iOS

September 5, 2019 - Productivity with macOS

September 12, 2019 - Back up!! The what, why and how!

September 19, 2019 - Troubleshooting

The Avon Free Library is located at 281 Country Club Road, Avon, CT

For more information call the library at 860-673-9712 or visit the library on line.