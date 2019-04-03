PillowTalk: A Friend For Life

Chip from "romantic Willimantic" called me up on the PillowTalk love lines on Tuesday night. He began to tell me the story of his friend Ginger from East Hampton and the memories of her he holds close. Chip and Ginger dated on and off beginning in 2008 for a little over two years.

They would go their separate ways. Then a couple of years ago while vacationing in Kennebunkport, Maine he was sharing a conversation with a friend. Chip mentioned to his friend how much he missed Ginger. Chip's friend suggested that he try to find Ginger on Facebook. Chip did.

Having just gotten out of another relationship, Ginger told Chip, "What I need more than anything is a good friend". Chip's response, "Okay I'd love to be your friend for life".Their reconciled friendship was brief as Ginger was diagnosed with an illness last March that would take her life a little more than six months later.

There is a lot to be said for making the most of precious time together. Tuesday night Chip called to say how much he loves Ginger and really misses her. We hope the song by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men and the chance to tell your story helps.