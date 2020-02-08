PillowTalk: "She Said Hello From Across The Room"

Nice to hear from Martin from Holyoke, MA. He claims it's been about three years since he called PillowTalk. Many years ago, He was at his sister's party. Across the room, he saw Julia. They saw each other. She seemed to say "Hello" without saying a word. They were pretty much inseparable from that point forward. They got married about a year later and have been married for the last 31 years.

Martin called PillowTalk to let Julia know how much he loves her. He is so thankful that she has always been there for him regardless of whatever comes their way, good or bad. Martin requested their song by Lionel Richie because the song captures that feeling he had the moment they first connected at the party.