PillowTalk: 30 Years Just The Beginning

Congratulations to Paul and Joanne from Newington. They celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on Monday night. Paul chose to include PillowTalk in the celebration. He called me on the Pillowtalk love lines to dedicate a song to his wife.

Does Paul remember that first moment when he met Joanne? "We met at a supermarket in the Deli isle", Paul shared with me.

Does he remember who attempted to introduce who first? He didn't remember exactly but did offer, "It was probably me".

Paul's message to Joanne: " I love you. Thank you for 30 great years. I hope we do another 30".

He asked me to play their wedding song, I'll Always Love You by Taylor Dayne.

The icing on the cake was that I had that exact song cued up and ready to play for someone else when Paul called in with his dedication. Ooohhh!!!