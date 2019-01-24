PillowTalk: Love Shared In So Many Ways

A variety of great calls on Wednesday night's get together for PillowTalk.

Anne from Windsor was out grocery shopping and called me to send out a song to her three children, Joseph, William and Anna (pronounced ON-na) She loves all of them very much and she made sure to let them know that they make her feel like "the luckiest mom in the world." We decided on the song In My Life by The Beatles. Anne loves listening to PillowTalk every weeknight. Thank you Anne for enjoying the show and for all of the very nice things you had to say about me. (She even called back to thank me after I did the dedication and told me it brought her to tears).

Bennett from Bloomfield won tickets to see Sarah Brightman at The Grand Theater at Foxwoods on February 1, 2019. He was calling in to make a dedication and happened to be the correct numbered caller I was looking for. He won the tickets and made a dedication too to his girlfriend Gloria. Bennett and Gloria met at a party to celebrate that big game at the end of the season back in 2011 when New York played New England. Bennett and Gloria have been together ever since and are still going strong, Al Green's big hit was their favorite tonight.

Randy from Orange was heading off to work and got a call in for a song for his wife Shannon. He's a hard working guy and loves his wife very much. They have been married for 12 years. It was a workplace romance and a song by Norah Jones certainly keeps it alive.

Video of In My Life (Remastered 2009)

