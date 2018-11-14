PillowTalk: Songs You Love For The One You Love

How well do you know your children? Lauren from Wallingford took enough interest in her daughter Anna (pronounced: On na) to call the PillowTalk love lines and make a dedication to her. She knows her daughter loves a certain Billy Joel song. And her mom says, Anna loves to dance to that song. Thanks for reaching out Lauren. We are glad to play it for you.

We're also glad to keep listeners company in their car at night. Mike from Newington listens to PillowTalk very often. He's an Uber driver. A song by Alicia Keys helped Mike relax and smooth out his ride.

Doris from Coventry called to offer support to a good family friend. Doris told me that her friend Andy from Bolton lost someone near and dear to him recently. Doris wanted to assure him that her family cares about him and will always be there for him. Doris picked a song by Christina Perri.

Video of Billy Joel - Uptown Girl (Official Video)

Video of Alicia Keys - No One (Official Video)