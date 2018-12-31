Most Requested PillowTalk Love Songs Of The Year

With the blink of an eye it seems, another year has gone by.

I want to sincerely thank everyone for listening to PillowTalk all year. Your requests and dedications are the things that make the show what it is. I couldn't do it if you were not here every weeknight to offer your take on the songs you love.

It almost goes without saying that love is what we need and love and romance continutes to make the world go 'round. I hope you found someone special in 2018. If not, I know love is not only just around the corner but even closer than you realize in each and every moment you put your good intention into living life.

Here is a look back at the songs of 2018 that you requested the most on PillowTalk. Perfect by Ed Sheeran was by far the most requested song on PillowTalk in 2018.

Video of 2Vv-BfVoq4g

Video of Calum Scott - You Are The Reason (Official)

Video of Ed Sheeran - Shape of You [Official Video]

Video of James Arthur - Say You Won&#039;t Let Go (Official Music Video)

Video of Ariana Grande - no tears left to cry

