PillowTalk: Mother & Daughter Jamming To Their Song Request

Is it me or have times changed? Growing up I honestly can't say I remember listening to the same radio station as my parents. Whether it's a generational shift or not, I think it's one of the joys of being part of Lite 100.5 WRCH. Mothers and Fathers can actually enjoy the same station as their children. What a concept!

Friday night while taking requests on the PillowTalk love lines, Darby and her mother Jess both from Boston were in the middle of a long drive and called me to request a song. Darby had wonderful things to say about her mom. He dedication was, " Tell my mom how much I love her and that she is an awesome mom".

I did the dedication on the radio and got the following tweet back on Twitter from Darby: @DEANWRCH Thank you so much for playing my request! my mom and I were jamming to dancing queen - made our night!! it was awesome!

And now Darby and her mom Jess can take Lite 100.5 WRCH back home to Boston by downloading the Radio.com app and listening on all of their mobile devises. They can listen to PillowTalk anytime...anywhere. Just click on the Connecticut stations.

It made their night and made my weekend!!!!!