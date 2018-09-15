PillowTalk: Just When She Was About To Move

Friday night was a busy night on the PillowTalk love lines with so many great dedications. Birthday dedications for Paul and Veronica from New Britain, Susan's long distance dedication from Boston. Janelle from Danbury's dedication to two of her heroes and Tony from Watertown's dedication to his fiance Debra.

About five years ago, Debra was about to move to Oregon. Just before she left, she was introduced to Tony by her sister. Tony happened to ask her out to go dancing. Tony and Debra had a very good time on their first date.

Debra did move to Oregon but over the next year things really didn't work out the way she had hoped.

She moved back to Connecticut. When she did, Tony proposed to her and the rest is history. Tony wants Debra to know that he loves her very much. They plan to marry next year. A Luther Vandross lovesong seals the deal on PillowTalk.