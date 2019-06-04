PillowTalk: He Stopped In To Watch The World Series

April of 2019 would have marked 50 years as husband and wife, according to Ginny of Bristol.

It was 1967 and Ginny and her mother decided they were going to stop in at the Polish Social Club in Bristol.

Walter was an avid fan of The Boston Red. He was caught up in the excitement of their "Impossible Dream" season and was looking for a place to watch the World Series. So he stopped in as well. He ended up sitting at Ginny's table and they struck up a conversation.

They ended up talking for quite a while. Then, they drove Ginny's mother home. After that they "courted" for about a year and a half. They married in 1969.

Ginny told me, "Walter beautified my life. We had a wonderful life together."

The Red Sox didn't win the World Series in 1967, but Walter won Ginny's heart that day in Bristol.

Ginny loves listening to Lite 100.5 WRCH. "You guys are the best." Ginny wanted me to play a song by Whitney Houston.