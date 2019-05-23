PillowTalk: Andy Says "I Won Big That Night"

Wednesday night (5/22/19) marked the 21st anniversary of when Nancy met Andy. It was a beautiful spring evening. They called PillowTalk from their pontoon boat on a small lake in Enfield.

They met having fun at a blackjack table at Mohegan Sun Casino all those years ago. Almost every year they have returned to the casino on their anniversary and the table where they met. Nancy called in the dedication to Lite 100.5 WRCH. I couldn't help but hear Andy chime in from the background regarding the woman he loves, " I won big at the casino that night."

Over the years they have called in for me to play a few songs that have special meaning. On Wednesday night, they wanted to hear a certain song by Shania Twain. Congratulations Nancy and Andy! Thanks for thinking of PillowTalk when it came time to celebrate your relationship and share your story,