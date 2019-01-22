A Chance To Make An Educated Choice

January 20th through January 26th is National School Choice week. National School Choice Week celebrates school options: public, charter, magnet, private, online academies and home schooling in grades K-12.

National School Choice week started in 2011 as an independent public awareness effort. The week is nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

It gives parents a chance to take a look at the available options and find the perfect fit for their children.

More than 40,000 events will be taking place nationwide to raise awareness and more than 10 million Americans are expected to participate.

In Connecticut, 366 events are planned including open houses at schools, school fairs, home school information sessions and other activities.

Locally, the cities of Ansonia, North Canaan, and North Haven have issued proclamations recognizing the week in their community.

To download a guide to school choice and a schedule of events in Connecticut, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/states/Connecticut.