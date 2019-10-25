PillowTalk: Lifting Lonely Listeners Up

One of the roles the radio has and one I'm proud of is one of companionship...keeping you company when you are alone. Thursday night in talking to listeners, it seems they were alone, felt lonely and needed a lift. That's what R.K. from Bristol told me and needed to hear one of her favorite songs. "It inspires me" she said. I'm sure Robert Palmer would appreciate the affect his gem from the late 1970's has on her.

Carol on Facebook instant messaged me and told me she was "feeling alone." It sounds as if she needed a miracle if you take into consideration the song she dedicated by Denise Williams.

I was glad to keep Lydia from West Haven company in her car. She didn't have a song on the tip of her tongue. I asked her who the last person she saw in concert was and suddenly she vetoed that idea and said, "How about something by George Harrison?" It doesn't get much easier for this Beatles fan. I figured I'd play a song emblematic of what George Harrison practiced if not preached, Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth).

Video of Robert Palmer - Every Kinda People (Official Video)

Video of Deniece Williams - It&#039;s Gonna Take a Miracle (Official Video)