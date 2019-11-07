PillowTalk: Feeling The Love For The First Time

Wednesday night was a bit unusual on PillowTalk. Lots of new listeners sending out PillowTalk requests and dedications for the first time. One came from Dayle from Salem, who reached out to us on Facebook. Judging from her reaction, she was feeling the love:

Who’s listening to Pillowtalk on 100.5 right now ?? ME !!

Thanks to Dean Richards for playing my dedication of Luther Vandross Here and Now for Louis ... We loved it --❤️--------------

Here And Now by Luther Vandross is a song that Dayle's husband Louis plays for her when she is going through tough time.

Dayle's sister in law is Debi from Trumbull, Debi has been married to Dayle's brotherJoe for over 20 years. Debi found us for the first time on Wednesday night. For them I played Through The Years by Kenny Rogers. We are more than happy to welcome new listeners to PillowTalk anytime. I so glad you were finally able to feel the effect of hearing your PillowTalk dedication on the radio on Lite 100.5 WRCH.

Video of Luther Vandross - Here and Now (Video)