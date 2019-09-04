A Nod Of Appreciation To Teachers

The first week of September means back to school for many. There's been a lot of emphasis about students getting themselves ready mentally, physically and psychologically. Having the right tools: The Books, The book bags , the clothes, the computers, tablets and other equipment that help get the job done throughout the school year.

In the midst of all of this, let us not forget The Teachers. Those people who have chosen a profession and made it their life's work to serve in the development of young people. Not only is it a huge responsibility to care for your children throughout the course of a day five days a week, it also takes tremendous skill to quickly size up the ability of a new group of students then teach and motivate to bring out the best in our kids with a healthy, positive outcome in mind. Remember, teachers are people too with their own set of strengths, weaknesses and everyday lives. They deserve our thanks and respect.

I hope you get the teachers you want. Or maybe it's best to get a teacher whose reputation is a little out of your comfort zone. There's a good chance you'll be pleasantly surprised when you get to know them through your own experience that they weren't as strict as the rumors you may have heard.

Having been a training specialist in a former life, I can tell you that to teach a class well requires lots of creativity, individualized attention, energy and many hours of preparation.

To make all of that work worthwhile teachers enjoy students who are interested in the subject matter and who do the work so that students can engage with them.

Hopefully both students and teachers will discover a lot about themselves and each other along the way.

The icing on the cake comes years later when you look back and you realize that you learned more than you thought you did at the time. The memory of the teachers who inspired you most will always stay with you.

Have a great school year!