PillowTalk: Two Burlington Kids Moving On

I always had a sense of when a new school year was about to begin. The morning air was suddenly a little cooler. A hint that Fall might be calling and Summer was fading away. There was even a different smell about the morning dew. A new school year means a fresh start. The counters are reset to zero. The slate is clear and the boards are clean.

Some students are moving on, moving up or moving ahead starting school in new surroundings.

Denise from Burlington, CT called PillowTalk Wednesday night with a dedication for her two daughters. Shannon becomes a freshman this year at college in Rhode Island. Kelly, her other daughter is starting Middle School at the regional school for the Burlington area. Denise wanted to wish her daughters well and let both of them know how proud she is of them. Denise's song request is one that fits by Rod Stewart.

Dad's were supporting their sons as well. Gilroy from Hartford wanted to send a song to his son Jermaine. Dad's messge: "The song says it all". The song is by Whitney Houston.

Video of Rod Stewart - Forever Young (Official Music Video)