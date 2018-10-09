PillowTalk: Just Getting Started

Jim told me that he is 92 years old and his wife Phyllis is 90 years old. "We're newlyweds and married 20 years." They used to bring their children to a park close to where I was born and raised. He has good taste in music too, A classic song from one of America's best, Johnny Mathis. His message for his wife, " They saved the best for last".

Happy belated Birthday wishes to Sheila in East Hartford who celebrated yesterday. She loves the new album by Rod Stewart called Blood Red Roses so we played his first release from it, Didn't I.

After talking to Steve from Bridgeport, he told me that he has been listening to Lite 100,5 WRCH and PillowTalk for as long as I have been hosting the program. He loves it and all of the classic songs we play. Tonight he was in the mood for a request by U2.

Video of Johnny Mathis - Misty

Video of Rod Stewart - Didn&#039;t I ft. Bridget Cady