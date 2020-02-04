PillowTalk: Joe From Avon Celebrates Wife New Life

There was no holding back for Joseph of Avon on PillowTalk Monday night, You could hear the love and admiration in his voice for his wife, Kristen.

They met on line more than 13 years ago. They are expecting their second child due in early April. Joe said, "I want to tell Kristen that I love her. She is amazing. She does everything".

They have been married since 2007 and will celebrate another anniversary in July. Joseph knows his wife loves The Bangles.