Census Invitations Hit Mailboxes on March 12

Here is an update on the 2020 Census, things that are coming your way and why the Census is so important.

Starting on March 12, invitations to respond to the 2020 Census will begin arriving in the mail across the country. For the first time everyone will have the option to respond online, by phone, or by mail. The U.S. Census Bureau is encouraging the public to complete their 2020 Census questionnaire as soon as they receive it.

2020 Census invitations will be addressed to “Resident” at all households. The mailing will also include:

An overview of the 2020 Census

Instructions for how to respond to the 2020 Census in English and 12 other languages

A Census ID number linked to their address

Areas with limited broadband access will receive a paper questionnaire.

Responding to the 2020 Census is critical to shaping the future of the country – so much is at stake. Census statistics are used to determine state representation in the U.S. House of Representatives and to inform how billions of federal dollars will be allocated for the next 10 years for critical public services like schools and healthcare facilities, roads and bridges, and police, fire and emergency services.

To view a sample of the 2020 Census questionnaire, click here. To see what the general public can expect in the mail and when they will receive it, click here. For general information about the 2020 Census, visit 2020census.gov.