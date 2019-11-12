Thanks To Windsor Locks Navy Support Technician

U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Jonathan Garcia, from Windsor Locks, Connecticut, disassembles a gauge in the combustible engine shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 6, 2019. The John C. Stennis is underway conducting routine operations in support of Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brennen Easter)

Keep up the great work, Jonathan. We're proud of you!