PillowTalk: "It's The First Time My Heart Ever Skipped A Beat

"It was the first time my heart ever skipped a beat". That's how Chris characterized the first time he ever saw his now wife, Nancy. Chris and Nancy, Belchertown High School, class of '88. They now live in Chicopee, MA. They have known each other for 26 years and married for 22 of those years.

Chris added, " I love her very much. She is the first thing I see every morning when I wake up and the last thing I see when I go to sleep at night. I also want to thank her for our three wonderful kids, Samantha, Elizabeth and Joey. The song Chris wanted me to play is by Lionel Richie.