Check Out This Pet Predicament

So I'm going through the grocery store supermarket checkout line recently, paying for my groceries. Kaz, the checkout lady was telling me about her cat named Leo. She told me that Leo was your basic beige/orange Tabby cat. Leo had this habit of chewing on all of the wires in her house.

According to Kaz, " I would try to turn the stereo on and it wouldn't work". Kaz told me that she used to coat the wires with different substances to try to break Leo of his habit, like rubbing alcohol.

Leo lived a long and happy life to be 23 years old. Kaz said, "I wouldn't be surprised if he got electrocuted a few times." Ouch!

Do you have a cat or a pet who does the same type of things?