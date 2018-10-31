PillowTalk: "The Only Thing That Keeps Me Sane"

A great telephone call from Jessie from Springfield, MA on the PillowTalk love lines. Tuesday night it was a long drive and Jessie turned to PillowTalk to relax all the way home. Jessie told me she loves Lite 100.5 WRCH. She is a long time listener and listens all the time. "It's the only way I stay sane". She has been listening to PillowTalk for about 20 years.

She just loves the song Lady In Red by Chris DeBurgh. "It reminds me of the good times of my childhood."

Michael on Facebook messaged me and asked me to play a beautiful song for Christina by John Legend. It's their song.

Lynn from West Hartford always keeps her boyfriend Steve in her heart. "I cherish my memory of you. I miss you every second". Lynn asked that I play a song by Sophie B. Hawkins.

Video of Chris de Burgh - Lady in Red 2016

Video of John Legend - You &amp; I (Nobody in the World) (Video)