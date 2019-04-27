PillowTalk: Welcomes New Listeners

On a Friday night with several episodes of torrential rain, it was a pleasure to be the romantic shelter in the storm for many new PillowTalk listeners. A tough day to be moving of all things for Emily and Josh. They found us while scanning stations in their car and decided to stay with us by engaging in a dedication. They were in the midst of moving from New York City to Boston, Emily and Josh have been married for five years. They wanted me to play their wedding song by K- Ci & Jojo. Emily's message: " I love you Josh. I am so excited for this next big adventure in our lives."

On the other end of another call to the PillowTalk love lines, from the sound of her voice she obviously wasn't a Connecticut native. It was a pleasure to hear the warmth of Ali's southern accent. She is new to Connecticut having moved from Charlotte, NC about 6 months ago. She wanted to send a song out to her daughter to help her feel more comfortable in her new surroundings. The Northeast certainly has a different feel about it but Ali said most of the people have been very kind and helpful. Ali found us when she heard Walking In Memphis by Marc Cohn. She's in love with Lite 100.5 WRCH ever since. She wanted to play a Paul McCartney song for her daughter with lots of love.

In the last hour of PillowTalk on Friday night we tried to time a surprise birthday dedication from Sue out to Roger who was listening on the way home. Sue set it up this way in an email to me in advance:

"Hi Dean, Roger will be on his way home from work after 11pm. I would like to send out a very special Happy Birthday dedication to Roger with love from Susan. - Babe you are so very special to me. The times we spend together are truly magical. I am blessed to have you in my life and I cherish this journey we are on. Happy Birthday sweetheart and “Make a Wish”

Dean can you please play “ Tonight I Celebrate My Love by Peabo Bryson and Roberta Flack Thank you! Susan.

Video of K-Ci &amp; JoJo - All My Life

Video of &#039;Maybe I&#039;m Amazed&#039; - PaulMcCartney.com Track of the Week