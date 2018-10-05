PillowTalk: Mutual Friends Side By Side & A Pair Of Jeans

It was a funny line that came from a listener who called the PillowTalk love lines with a dedication. I couldn't help but notice the similarity when I took the dedication. In all the years I have been hosting PillowTalk I can't say I have ever had one person named Eugene make a dedication to his wife named Jean. At the end of the conversation just before hanging up, Eugene said, "Yes, we're like a pair of jeans. Tell her I love her and miss her." Eugene's request was by Stacy Lattisaw and Johnny Gill.

Marisol called in while enjoying a night of PillowTalk side by side with Cecil in Farmington. They've been together seven years. She loves Cecil and will cherish the love they share for the rest of her life. Marisol wanted a song by Monica.

Nancy and John from Waterbury have been married since 1981. Nancy told me they were fixed up by mutual friends. Nancy wants everyone to know that he is a great guy who works very hard. She wants John to know that she loves him so so much. Their song is by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes.

Video of Perfect Combination - Stacy Lattisaw &amp; Johnny Gill.wmv

Video of Monica: For You, I Will