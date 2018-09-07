PillowTalk: "We Saved Each Other"

When I answered the PillowTalk love lines, Pam from Hamden told me that she has been listening to me for years and years and this was the night she finallly had the "courage" to call up with a dedication.

I was really surprised because I hope that everyone who listens will feel welcomed to call. I really love knowing you are listening and I want you get the full PillowTalk treatment and pleasure from listening. Let me know that you are listening!!!!

It will be three years this October that Pam lost the man she was married to for 37 years. Bob was a "wonderful man." Pam told me, "He always told me that I saved him but we saved each other. He was a wonderful husband, father, son and friend. I had the best. If I never loved again for the rest of my life, I would be completely fulfilled."

I'm glad you finally got in touch, Pam. Thanks for sharing all the good things about your wonderful man! Their wedding song was that huge hit that Debby Boone recorded.