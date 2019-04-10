PillowTalk: Straight From The Heart

PillowTalk dedications on Wednesday night were particularly candid and straight from the heart. Haley from Torrington called to send a PillowTalk love message to Christopher who is also from Torrrington. " Thank you for always making me feel special. You are a big part of my life. Thank you for always being there for me". Haley knows that Christopher loves Florida Georgia Line, so we played their big hit with BeBe Rexha.

Nicole and Paul from Danbury have been together for about 6 years. Nicole told me, "He's always been my rock. I don't know where I'd be or what my life would be like without him. I've been messing up a lot lately. He's gone through it all with me and he doesn't deserve it, "She continued.

She didn't have a song right away, but we figured out that Paul likes Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Since they have been together for quite a few years, I figured the song Our House written by Graham Nash would be a good fit.

Brandon from Litchfield didn't let his allergies get him down. He managed to get through on the PillowTalk love lines and get a song out to Maureen in Manchester. He looks forward to getting to know her and being good friends. Brandon chose a James Taylor song,

Video of Bebe Rexha - Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) [Official Music Video]

Video of Crosby Stills, Nash and Young - Our House (original)