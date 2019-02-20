PillowTalk: I Get A Kick Out Of This

Winter's cold, wind and snow kept me indoors for the most part this past weekend. I found myself watching a lot of home improvement shows. You know the type I'm talking about.

A couple looks for a house, is given the choice of three houses, then there is the big cliff hanger at the end. Which one did they choose? Two minutes before the show ends, there is the big reveal, the before and after shots or the family all moved in enjoying their new environment 3 weeks later.

The reason I bring this up really has nothing to do with house hunting as much as it does the dynamics between the couples. What about the choices they make.How similar are they? Who has the power in the relationship? How much are they willing to compromise and how far are they willing to go? What is a deal breaker here? The island in the kitchen? The cost of renovating the man cave? Not easy when you are spending in some cases a half million to a million dollars. What happens when the "must have" busts the budget by 25K? How much are they in sync with each other? How similar or dissimilar are their tastes?

The ones that really get me and I've been getting a kick out of recently are the ones whose tastes are so far apart, they are seemingly not even in the same universe. The relatively new colonial verses the Victorian built in 1850. Or the gotta have white kitchen cabinets vs.the spouse who is going to need sunglasses if they are going to be doing the cooking in the same kitchen.

I often wonder, did they even discuss this while they were dating? Didn't they drive around different neighborhoods and point out houses they liked or didn't like before they got married. Maybe they were just too much in "luv" and didn't think about it.

What do you think? Have you and your significant other been there and done that? How did you handle it? Who did the compromising? What effect if any did it have on your relationship?