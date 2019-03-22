Phil Collins Fall Tour Dates Announced

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to overwhelming demand, Live Nation and S2BN Entertainment today announced a limited run of Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live! dates have been confirmed for fall 2019. The 15-city limited engagement will kick off September 23rd in Dallas, TX and make stops in Houston, Tampa, Atlanta, Charlotte, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, New York City, Louisville, Omaha, Denver, Phoenix, and San Francisco before wrapping October 19th in Las Vegas, NV. Tickets for all dates will go on sale starting Friday, March 29th.

One of the world's most acclaimed hitmakers with over 100 million record sales and an unstoppable catalogue of Number 1 albums, Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live! follows his highly successful Phil Collins Not Dead Yet 2018 outing which included multiple sold out dates and will once again feature Phil Collins accompanied by longtime guitarist Daryl Stuermer, keyboardist Brad Cole, bassist Leland Sklar, percussionist Richie Garcia), 4 piece horns & stellar backup vocalists with Phil's son Nicolas once again handling the iconic drum beats Phil himself made so famous and compelling a generation before.

"The atmospheric and electrifying In The Air Tonight was magnificent. Collins, poignantly, stood to sing this classic. His thousand-yard stare penetrated those in the far-flung seats facing the stage and his haunting vocals were sung with an intensity that had many fans standing and swaying on their feet, eyes closed, mesmerised." (The Herald, AU).

Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live! will continue to be a celebration of his epic career. With more top 40 hits than any other US artist in the 80's crowd pleasers "Against All Odds," "Another Day in Paradise," "I Missed Again," "Follow You Follow Me," "In the Air Tonight" "Invisible Touch" and "Easy Lover" amongst others had the rapturous crowds air drumming and dancing in their seats.

Citi is the official credit card for the Phil Collins Still Not Dead Yet, Live! Tour, and as such, Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan opportunity for tour dates in the United States. Citi cardmembers can register now through Sunday, March 24 at 11:59PM ET to unlock access to tickets and use their Citi card to complete the ticket purchase if verified. The Citi Presale begins Tuesday, March 26 at 10AM and will continue through Thursday, March 28 at 5PM. To register for the Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan visit: citiprivatepass.com.

Additionally, fans may register now through Sunday, March 24th at 12am local time athttps://philcollins.ontouraccess.com/ to unlock tickets for the Verified Fan on sale Friday, March 29th at 10am through 11:50pm at www.ticketmaster.com. If tickets remain, general on sale will begin Saturday, March 30that 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

The tour is presented by Live Nation & S2BN Entertainment Studios by Arrangement with Solo & Tony Smith Personal Management.

PHIL COLLINS STILL NOT DEAD YET, LIVE! TOUR 2019 DATES:

Monday, September 23, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Thursday, September 26, 2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Saturday, September 28, 2019 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center

Sunday, September 29, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Friday, October 4, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Sunday, October 6, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Wednesday, October 9, 2019 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Friday, October 11, 2019 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

Sunday, October 13, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Thursday, October 17, 2019 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Saturday, October 19, 2019 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

For complete tour and ticket information visit: www.PhilCollins.com & www.LiveNation.com