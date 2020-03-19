PillowTalk: "He Rocks My World"

Phyllis from Southington called PillowTalk Wednesday night to excitedly proclaim that she has a new man! She and her new guy, Jeffery are both fans of '80's hair band rockers. Yet she says she finds that Lite 100.5 WRCH gets her through the work day more and more.

About Jeffrey she says, "He's awesome and he rocks my world". They met at Crystal Bees in Southington a few weeks ago. She told me that she usually doesn't drink tequila but she did on the day she met Jeffrey. And now like the song says, every time she drinks tequila...

We played the big hit by Dan + Shay for Phyllis. We wish her and Jeffrey the best and may their relationship last a long time. Thanks for sharing your story and good fortune on PillowTalk.