Piano Guys 2019 Tour To Visit Jorgensen

THE PIANO GUYS have announced dates for their 2019 tour which includes a stop at The Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs on Saturday, September 14, 2019. The tour accompanies the release of new music and a new video.

They return with a new, out-of-this-world visual, taking viewers on a journey to Pandora for their rendition of the Avatar theme. Filmed at Disney's World of Avatar, the new video immerses its viewers in the fantastical world inspired by the James Cameron film and music of composer James Horner. The Piano Guys perform their rendition of Avatar's theme song amongst the floating mountains of Pandora and its bioluminescent rainforest, resulting in a breathtaking and dreamlike visual.

Of the new track and video, THE PIANO GUYS say, "Working with Disney inside the imagination that thrives in Disney World was a dream come true for us. We felt immersed in magic. And to simultaneously pay tribute to the master musician James Horner was also a humbling opportunity. Inspired by Disney's innately limitless creativity, we included some creative elements of our own that we've never before attempted, including the first ever 'bioluminescent' cello and piano keyboard! We felt we were experiencing 'Avatar in real life' as we performed Mr. Horner's theme in front of the majestic floating mountains and bathed in the light of Pandora's bioluminescence. It was an experience unlike any other and we hope people who watch and listen feel the same spirit of boundless imagination we felt as played."

Video of Avatar in Real Life! - The Piano Guys in Disney World (Official Music Video)

**FOR THE LATEST IN TOURING NEWS AND TICKETING INFORMATION, CLICK HERE**