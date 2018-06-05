PillowTalk: 5 Decades Of Romantic Lite Favorites

It's quite a range of PillowTalk love songs. In one night, the dedications covered the spectrum from It's Now Or Never dedicated by Larry from New Britain in memory of his sister Gayle to a request from Jane bringing back memories by Eddie Holman.

Michael from Springfield has been involved with Darlene from Stafford Springs for about a year and a half and reached out to her with a song by Eddie Rabbit & Crystal Gayle to "wish her a good night and to get better soon". Joshua from Hartford sent

A long distance dedication to his nieces in Texas with a song by Mariah Carey. Russ from Wallingford sent a song by Train to Michelle his "Wallingford love". And that's just a summary

Video of elvis presley - its now or never (1960)

Video of EDDIE HOLMAN hey there lonely girl original video

Video of Crystal Gayle - Eddie Rabbitt - duet - you and I

Video of Mariah Carey - Hero (Video)