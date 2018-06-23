PillowTalk: About To Reunite After 27 Years

Ann from Scotland remembers the day she first met her good friend.

Ann told me, "Kathy was a tomboy since day one. She was dressed in a sheriff's outfit. I was in my prissy dress. She knocked me down and sat on me and we have been friends ever since." Ann's version of their friendship has Kathy running away to Nevada. They restablished contact in 2002 and haven't seen each other in 27 years.

If all goes according to plan, Kathy is coming home from Nevada to visit for a week in September. Ann can't wait. Thanks for sharing your long friendship with PillowTalk Ann. It looks like it should be quite a reunion. A Josh Groban song captures the way Ann feels.