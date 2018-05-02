PillowTalk: All About Family

Seems like most of my dedications on Tuesday were all about family. It started with Christine in Portland calling in a dedication for her son David in the same city. Christine told me, "David is the love of my life. I don't know what I did before he was born. I love him very much." A John Denver song provides the rest of her warm feelings.

Sheila from Farmington called to wish her brother Jeff who lives in West Virginia a Happy Birthday. Sheila told me that she is less than pleased that her brother lives so far away. Her choice was a song by Aerosmith.

Barbara from Carmel, NY sent a song and a message to her nephew Joseph and his fiancee Kara in Stamford. Joseph and Kara plan to marry in June. Barbara wishes them much happiness and all the love in the world. She wanted something, "Disney". We chose A Whole New World.

Victor from Windsor was so happy to spend time with his daughter Sheville visiting from New York. He loves her so much. We went with Butterfly Kisses.

Video of John Denver Sunshine On My Shoulders

Video of Aerosmith - I Don&#039;t Want to Miss a Thing (Video)

