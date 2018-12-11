Leah & Mark Rekindle The Romance

Most will agree, it's a special time of year. There's nothing more exciting to make it feel even more so than falling in love all over again. Leah from Bristol called the other night to reach out and celebrate with Mark. They have rediscovered the love they have for each other. Leah and Mark plan to get remarried!

Leah's love message, " I want you to know Mark that I'm so glad to be getting back together with you. I love you very much and I hope we to spend many more wonderful years together".

It doesn't happen often but when it does, there isn't a better feeling. This calls for a Neil Diamond love song.

