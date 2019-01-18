Donna & Dean Celebrate Perfect 10 With PillowTalk

January 18, 2019
Dean Richards

Features
Congratulations to loyal PillowTalk listeners Dean and Donna from Bristol. Dean set up his anniversary dedication by getting an email to me during the show on Thursday night:

Good evening, Dean -

Today is our tenth wedding anniversary. My lovely bride, Donna, and I have been listening to your show since we started dating; and you have always thrilled Donna with every dedication I have ever called in.
 
 Tonight, can you play Shania Twain’s “Forever and For Always” for Donna? Tonight I thank her for the most wonderful ten years of marriage any man could ever hope for. And I look forward to being by her side forever and for always, no matter what.
 
 Thank you, Sir,
 Dean in Bristol

 

I was more than happy to make good on another PillowTalk request. I hope their 10th anniversary was a memorable one and is just one of many, many more. Congratulations again and thank you for turning the Lite on for PillowTalk every weeknight. 

Pillowtalk
Anniversary
Shania Twain