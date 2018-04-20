PillowTalk: Boston BFF's Found The Lite At Night

Robin and Sarah are from Boston. They've known each other for about 15 years. They met at summer camp. I talked to Robin on the PillowTalk love lines when they called in to make a song request. They were driving through Vernon at the time. I had asked listeners if they wanted to make a dedication to their best friend, to call in. Robin and Sarah answered the call. They both agreed they are what they'd call BFF's.

I asked Robin, "What is it about Sarah that makes the two of you BFF's?" She said that they are very different but at the same time, very tolerent of each other.

One thing they agree on and that is they both love the song Love On The Brain by Rihanna. I'm glad they found PillowTalk driving down the highway and it was our pleasure to smooth out what I hope was a safe trip.