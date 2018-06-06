PillowTalk: Chilling Out On A Long Ride Home

Tuesday night Garrett from Hartland, CT called PillowTalk for the first time. He told me when I talked to him on the PillowTalk love lines that he listens every night on the way home from work after a long day.

Katherine also from Hartland is the woman he loves. They have been together for the last 5 years. His message is that he loves Katherine as much as Katherine loves the song he requested. The song? A soft and very sensual song by The Captain & Tennille.

If you are a long time PillowTalk listener who has never called, please call!. We would love to know that you are listening. Doesn't matter if you live in greater Hartford, the Farmington Valley or Napa Valley, CA or any place in between. We would love to do you a favor by playing a special love song for you individually or you and your significant other.

We want you to feel the rush and the joy that other friends and lovers get from hearing their PillowTalk dedication on the radio. The PillowTalk love lines open each weeknight at 7:30pm ET.