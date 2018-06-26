PillowTalk: Danielle Goes The Distance

Michael met Danielle from Colorado when they both lived in Florida. They were fixed up by a mutual friend. Danielle would move to Idaho. Michael would move to Simsbury, CT. During all this time Michael and Danielle would stay in touch, mostly by phone. In the course of their conversation, it came down to Danielle wanting to be loved and Michael's willingness to take care of her, something he continues to embrace. He bought her a ticket to Connecticut. It's been about a year. He loves her and promises to always be there to take care of her..

Sound like Danielle has found the Captain Of Her Heart.