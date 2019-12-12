PillowTalk: Thinking Of Those We Miss

This holiday season, many PillowTalk listeners are reaching out to the one's who provided the foundation for the memories we hold dear...Our parents. Jill in Bristol called me on Wednesday night for me to play a song in memory of her mother Paula who was from Canton. "I want to thank her for puting up with all of my (we'll say stuff) over the years".

Her mom has been gone for 7 years and Jill still loves and misses her very much. One of Paula's favorites was always Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree.

Edward from Wolcott was keeping fond memories of his mother and father Nancy and Edward Sr. Nancy and Edward were married for 25 years. He lost his mother recently but told me that he really missed his father this year. He said, "I miss them dearly and wish they were here." He wanted me to play a version of O Holy Night.

On another note, congratulations to Larry and Teresa of Tolland. They have known each other for about 4 years after meeting on-line.. Larry just proposed to Teresa at the last Patriots - Cowboys game on November 24th of this year just before Thanksgiving. He told me that no wedding date has been set and that he loves her dearly.

Video of Rockin Around the Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee - HD Audio

Video of Linda Eder - O Holy Night AUDIO ONLY