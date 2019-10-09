PillowTalk: She Was His "Tiny Dancer"

PillowTalk dedications covered most of the emotional spectrum on Tuesday night. There was a hint of romance suggested right out of the box for Tonya and Jason of Simsbury. They are engaged and plan to marry next April as of right now. The song they requested is by Nial Horan. Jason told me that the message is in the song called Slow Hands.

Video of Niall Horan - Slow Hands Official Music Video

Jean and Gene are from Wolcott. They used to call him "Geno." At 5 feet tall he used to call her his 'tiny dancer." Geno used to sing the song by Elton John to her. Jean reached me by Facebook Messenger with her request for her husband.

Video of Elton John - Tiny Dancer (Official Music Video)

Karen in Windsor Locks misses terribly the man she shared her life with for 32 years. She lost Gary recently. She will always love him very much. She added, "I will never ever forget the years we had together."