How Do Listeners Feel About the Christmas Songs?

PillowTalk listeners are really getting in the holiday spirit now on the love lines, through instant messaging and social media. We're keeping friends and lovers connected too. On Wednesday night a message came from Katie Marie on Facebook that her girlfriend Michaela was listening in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and she wanted me to get a dedication out to her. The message was in a James Taylor version of the song Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas. Katie Marie hopes to see Michaela soon.

PillowTalk enables listeners to call in and request songs that they feel they don't hear as often as they like on the radio. I was talking on the phone to Laurie from Manchester. That is the way she feels about the song. I Heard The Bells On Christmas Day by Casting Crowns. I agree. It's one of my favorites too. I love the chorus sung like a mantra, "Peace On Earth".

Alicja on Facebook sent me an instant message to request The Holly And The Ivy by Roger Whittaker. She said, "It has become my favorite Christmas song since I heard you guys play it".

We're so happy that everyone is enjoying the holiday music. Keep the requests and dedications coming on the PillowTalk love lines, on Facebook and on Twitter weeknights from 8pm to Midnight..

