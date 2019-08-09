PillowTalk: We Get Letters

PillowTalk keeps love and romance alive weeknights from 8PM until Midnight. Choose the way you wish to contact us or connect with us: By phone, by instant message or tweet on social media or email.

In case you missed them, I wanted to share with you some of the email dedications that have come in during recent nights.

This one from Deb:

To: Dean Richards;

Hi Dean,

I just got a Kenny Rogers CD and I didn't realize he has so many hits, maybe a record breaker? I saw him years ago at the Oakdale and he was great.

Will you please play LOVE WILL TURN YOU AROUND, or YOU DECORATED MY LIFE for my two sons I love dearly, Matthew and John Eric, whom I don't get to see often enough. Love you boys. I also love Kenny Rogers too. ;)



Thanks,

Deb

This one from John & Donna:

To: Dean Richards;

Dear Dean big fans of ur show on Tuesday morning we lost our 15 yr old dog Malcolm after a short illness he died peacefully at home in his sleep. he was a beautiful silky terrier . such a friendly ane well behaved dog. of course he quickly became a member of the family my wife donna a nd I truly believe he was sent from God because he brought so much joy to our household. could you please play how do I live with out you by leann rimes in memory of him . thank you from john and Donna.

This from Tim for his wife:

To: Dean Richards;

This is Tim. Hoping you can play lady antebellum just a kiss for Barbara . Really enjoying your program tonight!!

And after hearing their dedication?

Thank you Dean. You just made a great day Perfect !! We were at the Stones concert last night in the Meadowlands. What an amazing show!



Thanks to all of you for listening and reaching out with your requests and dedications . I am away this week, but feel free to email me after I return on Friday, August, 16, 2019