PillowTalk: Featured Videos Of The Night

It felt good to be back in the PillowTalk saddle after several days of summer vacation. It was a busy night on the PillowTalk love lines. We were more than happy to help Carol from Coventry and her boyfriend of several years, Tim connect. Carol had to let it be known that she is so in love with him and she misses him very much. Carol chose a song by Kenny Rogers.

Tony from East Hartford had his late father, Sammy on his mind. Sammy is always on his mind and close to his heart. Tony continues to be inspired by his dad who always taught his son the value of hard work. A Kenny Loggins song resonates with Tony.

A beautiful song went out to "Miss Peachy Pink from Pennsylvania outside of Pittsburgh from a secret admirer. A love song written by Hoagy Carmichael. George Benson's version of Stardust.

Video of Kenny Rogers - Through The Years (Live Video)

Video of Kenny Loggins - Return to Pooh Corner (from Outside: From The Redwoods)