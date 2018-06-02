PillowTalk: Feeling Blessed On Her Birthday

This past Thursday night I received the following PillowTalk email dedication from Karen in WIndsor to her family. It came in past 11:30 pm and unfortunately I ran out of time before I was able to send it out on the radio. I made good on it on the next night, Friday night:

"Can you play something for tonight?

Today is my birthday....and I have been spoiled like a Princess by my loving husband, and surprised all day by my 4 wonderful kids. I am sitting here eating a grinder with my puppy...and realizing just how blessed I am to have the wonderful family I do. I love them all dearly".

Thanks.

Karen in Windsor, CT

Karen it sounds like you had the best birthday. Thank you for sharing it with us. Even though we were up against the clock and it took me a while to get to your dedication, I hope getting it on the radio was icing on the cake.